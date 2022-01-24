Over 67,000 coronavirus cases are reported every day in Turkiye.

More than 67,000 coronavirus cases are reported every day in Turkiye.

To date, the country has given more than 140.9 million COVID-19 vaccine shots.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to the Health Ministry, Turkiye had more than 67,000 coronavirus cases on Monday.

Over the last day, the ministry recorded 67,023 new infections, 156 deaths, and 78,362 recoveries.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, 401,636 virus tests were performed.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021, the country has administered more than 140.93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus’s spread.

According to the most recent ministry data, more than 57.3 million people have received the first vaccination and more than 52.2 million have received the second.

Turkiye has also given 24.3 million people their third booster shots.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed nearly 5.6 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with over 352.2 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.