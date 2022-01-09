Turkiye has reported over 68,000 cases of COVID-19.

In Turkiye, there have been over 68,000 COVID-19 cases reported.

156 people have died as a result of the deadly virus in the last day, according to the Health Ministry, with more than 25,500 people recovering.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021, the country has also distributed over 134.86 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to combat the virus’s spread, according to new ministry figures.

According to the ministry, at least 57.03 million people have been vaccinated, with nearly 51.8 million receiving the full vaccine.

Turkiye has received third booster shots for over 20.71 million people.

In the last day alone, the ministry reported 68,413 new COVID-19 cases, 156 deaths, and 25,502 recoveries.

418,823 virus tests were performed in the last 24 hours.

On Twitter, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, “You should not stay in closed environments with limited ventilation, and in restaurants and cafes where masks are not used for long periods of time.”

“Large-group meetings, crowded and long-term meetings at home, and entertainment venues all contribute to contamination.”

The importance of the indicators has skyrocketed.”

The pandemic has killed over 5.46 million people in at least 192 countries and regions, according to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, with over 298.19 million cases reported worldwide since December 2019.