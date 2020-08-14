Over 70 educational organizations to participate in CIFTIS

More than 70 educational organizations have confirmed their participation in the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) to be held this September, according to the Beijing Municipal Education Commission on Aug. 13.

Huang Kan, an official at the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, said that Beijing has achieved great success in recent years opening up its education sector, education services have been optimized, and the market share of education service trade has been expanded. The upcoming CIFTIS is expected to fully demonstrate the achievements of China’s opening up in education. It will also serve as a window to showcase changes and new trends in the sector, including international cooperation in managing schools and online teaching in the post-COVID-19 era.

The Beijing Municipal Education Commission will be responsible for organizing two activities during this year’s CIFTIS – a special exhibition on education services and an international education service trade forum. The special exhibition will cover an area of 1,650 square meters and be divided into four main sections: international education exchange, China-foreign cooperation in running schools, study abroad services, and online education.

The invitation work of exhibitors has been completed. A total of 53 organizations expressed their willingness to participate in the offline exhibition, 40 of which have already confirmed their attendance. The exhibitors include 24 educational institutions, 16 education companies, three foreign-funded enterprises and eight foreign-funded institutions and schools.

In addition, a total of 70 exhibitors will participate in the online exhibition on education services. So far, 30 have set up online booths, uploading a total of 63 products.

The Chinese Service Center for Scholarly Exchange under China’s Ministry of Education will participate in both the online and offline versions of the exhibition. An interactive session will also be held allowing people to experience the “internet + services on studying abroad” initiative. The “internet + study abroad” service platform was launched on Aug. 19, 2019, enabling overseas students to enjoy a range of services online without having to leave their home.

The international education service trade forum will incorporate online and offline methods, inviting guests from China and overseas to attend and deliver speeches. The forum will also be streamed live over the internet. At present, more than 10 guests including officials of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, the Minister of Education and Culture of Finland, officials of foreign embassies in China, experts and scholars, principals of well-known schools, and top educational entrepreneurs have confirmed their participation.

Huang explained that the CIFTIS will help to fully display Beijing’s education service environment, attract more talented people to set up businesses back in China, and enhance China’s appeal as a destination for studying abroad.