Over 70% of chain restaurants in Beijing resume operation

14 SHARES Share Tweet

A press conference on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic was held in Beijing on April 28. Liu Meiying, deputy director and spokesperson of the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau, said at the press conference that about 72% of the 45 brand chain catering enterprises monitored by the bureau had resumed operation as of April 27.

Liu said that, since the epidemic, the Municipal Commerce Bureau and the Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention have updated and issued business service guidelines for catering service enterprises in a timely manner in light of the epidemic situation, prevention and control requirements, and the situation of the city’s catering industry. A new version of the guidelines released on April 19 specifies that people with a normal body temperature and a “health code” can enter a restaurant. And for food and beverage stores located in shopping malls, as long as unified measures are in place at the entrance of shopping malls, stores can determine their own inspection measures.

The new guidelines changed the previous one-meter requirement of spacing between seats to between tables, in order to ensure that there is a sufficient distance between dining tables. “It is more convenient for people to eat at the same table, such as family meals and couples’ meals, and it’s easier for the restaurant to follow,” Liu explained. “However, food and beverage stores still cannot arrange customers that do not come to the store together to eat at the same table, ‘sharing the table’ should still be prohibited.” For dining in private rooms, the limit is one table per room, while the spacing between seats should be at least one meter. Meanwhile, the maximum capacity of a private dining room should be indicated in a prominent position, and cleaning, disinfection, and ventilation must be carried out after the customers leave.

The Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau also raised the limit of rent subsidy ratio from 50% to 70% for key chain restaurants and breakfast vendors, vegetable stores and fresh food supermarkets, convenience stores, and other outlets that were seriously affected by the epidemic or played important roles in guaranteeing the basic livelihood of citizens. Relying on the guarantee platform of Beijing’s living service industry and commercial circulation enterprises, a green channel to help the poor and fight the epidemic has been established, and the guarantee rate has been reduced to less than 1.5%.

Since the epidemic, the Municipal Commerce Bureau, together with the departments of market supervision, urban management, as well as various districts and relevant associations, has guided catering enterprises to actively innovate their mode of operation, vigorously promote online food ordering and takeout delivery services, and maximize sales channels. Food and beverage enterprises are encouraged to stabilize their jobs through negotiation, rotation and sharing of employees, so as to lay off as few workers as possible or avoid layoffs altogether. More than 2,700 restaurants of 100 catering enterprises have been organized to promote group meal booking. The Municipal Commerce Bureau and the Municipal Market Regulatory Bureau have also jointly issued a list and contact information of 64 collective dining distributors to meet the needs of enterprises returning to work and production. Meanwhile, the Municipal Commerce Bureau has supported catering enterprises with qualifications and credentials to upgrade their standards, turning their central kitchens to food producers.