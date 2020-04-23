Over 70 pct of UK firms furlough staff amid COVID-19 pandemic: survey

LONDON, April 22 (Xinhua) — Around 71 percent of surveyed businesses have furloughed staff amid the COVID-19 outbreak, up from 66 percent last week, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said Wednesday.

The latest BCC Coronavirus Business Impact Tracker showed that 30 percent of respondents said they have furloughed between 75 and 100 percent of their workforce, while 28 percent have furloughed no staff.

“The vast majority of businesses surveyed have furloughed a proportion of their workforce, and are awaiting funds from the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme as payday approaches for many,” said the national body.

According to the scheme launched by the Treasury in March, the government would cover 80 percent of wages for employees who have been unable to work due to coronavirus, up to 2,500 pounds (about 3,084 U.S. dollars) a month.

Meanwhile, survey revealed that cash flow would be a significant concern for many businesses, with “59 percent of firms reporting that they have three months cash in reserve or less.”

Noting over 70 percent of businesses will be using the furlough scheme in some form, Adam Marshall, director general of the BCC, said “it’s absolutely crucial that it delivers.”

“It is now critical that payments from the furlough scheme reach businesses as smoothly and as quickly as possible in order to protect jobs and livelihoods,” Marshall said.

In March, among other measures, the British government pledged to provide 330 billion pounds (about 407 billion dollars) of loans and guarantees to businesses in a bid to support firms getting through the tough times as the coronavirus outbreak escalates in the country. Enditem