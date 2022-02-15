Over 700 undocumented migrants have been detained in Turkiye.

Over 700 undocumented migrants are being held in Turkiye.

Migrants are being held in the provinces of Izmir, Mugla, Erzurum, Van, and Kirklareli.

ANKARA (Ankara)

On Monday, Turkiye detained more than 700 undocumented migrants.

A fishing boat carrying 240 irregular migrants was discovered by the Turkiye Coast Guard in the Seferihisar district of the western province of Izmir.

Five other passengers on the boat were detained for alleged human smuggling.

In a separate incident in the same area, the coast guard rescued 252 irregular migrants.

The coast guard also rescued a sailboat carrying 39 unauthorized migrants.

29 irregular migrants who had been pushed back by Greek forces were also rescued in a separate incident.

Turkish forces also rescued another group of 28 irregular migrants who were drifting due to engine failure.

According to the Turkish Coast Guard, two separate rubber boats were used to hold 33 irregular migrants off the coast of Bodrum, Mugla.

Another sailboat carrying 29 irregular migrants was rescued in Mugla’s Fethiye district after it requested assistance after experiencing engine failure.

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 62 irregular migrants in life rafts and rubber boats that had been pushed into Turkish territorial waters by Greek forces off the coast of Marmaris and Mugla’s Dalaman districts.

In the eastern Turkish province of Erzurum, 16 illegal migrants were also detained.

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of human smuggling.

Turkish police detained 23 irregular Afghan migrants in eastern Van province. In a separate operation, five people were detained in Van for alleged human smuggling.

After reporting themselves missing to authorities in the northwestern Kirklareli province, ten irregular migrants were rescued.

After receiving medical assistance, all of the migrants were directed to the provincial migration office.