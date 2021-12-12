Over 7,000 Russian mercenaries remain in Libya, according to official figures.

Officials say there are still over 7,000 Russian mercenaries in Libya.

Khalifa Haftar, the Libyan warlord, is backed by Wagner mercenaries.

Libya’s capital is Tripoli.

According to the head of Libya’s High Council of State on Sunday, more than 7,000 Russian Wagner mercenaries are still operating in the country.

Khalid al-Mishri said the Wagner mercenaries are armed with a variety of weapons, including warplanes, in statements on the audio-chat app Clubhouse.

Algourbabia military base [in Sirte]and al-Jufra base both have 30 jet fighters, according to al-Mishri.

“The Russians were looking for a foothold in North Africa, and Libya provided them with one.”

The Wagner mercenaries have been active in Libya since 2019 and are the main backer of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Libya is planning presidential and parliamentary elections for December.

24 people were killed as a result of a UN-sponsored agreement reached by Libyan political rivals during talks in Tunisia last year.

Libyans are hoping that the upcoming elections will help end the country’s long-running armed conflict.

*Ahmed Asmar wrote this piece.