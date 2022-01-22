Over 72,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Turkiye.

Over 72,000 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Turkiye.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Saturday, Turkiye reported over 72,000 coronavirus cases.

Over the course of the day, the Ministry of Health recorded 72,856 new cases, 184 deaths, and 89,926 recoveries.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, 417,161 virus tests were performed.

Since launching an immunization campaign in January 2021, the country has given out over 140.66 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the most recent ministry data, more than 57.3 million people have received the first dose and more than 52.2 million have received the second.

Turkiye has also given 24.2 million people their third booster shots.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the pandemic has claimed the lives of over 5.58 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with nearly 347 million cases reported worldwide.