Over 8.3 million people affected by floods in India’s Bihar state

NEW DELHI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — Floods in India’s eastern state of Bihar have affected over 8.3 million people, officials said Saturday.

According to Bihar Disaster Management Department (BDMD), the ongoing floods have inundated 16 districts across the state affecting a population of 8,362,451.

According to officials, the floods have so far claimed 27 lives in six districts, including 11 in Darbhanga, six in Muzaffarpur, four in West Champaran and two each in Khagaria, Saran and Siwan.

The worst affected districts were Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Supaul, Kishanganj, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, East Champaran, West Champaran, Khagaria, Saran, Samastipur, Siwan, Madhubani, Madhepura and Saharsa.

Officials said several rivers and rivulets were flowing above the danger mark in the affected districts. The floodwater has inundated residential areas and has posed a threat to embankments. Reports said the floodwater has entered houses and people are using boats to move around.

Authorities said presently 26 teams of disaster response force personnel were deployed in the affected areas to carry out rescue work.

According to officials over half a million people have been evacuated.

Flooding has been going on in Bihar since July 13. Enditem