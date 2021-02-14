Over 8 million Indians vaccinated against COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — More than 8.2 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India till Sunday, the federal health ministry said.

An official statement issued by the federal health ministry said “8,263,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 172,852 sessions, as per the provisional report till 08:00 hours today. These include 5,984,018 health care workers (1st dose), 23,628 health care workers (2nd dose) and 22,56,212 first line workers (1st dose).”

Initially the health care workers were given priority for vaccination, as the first line workers have been added to the list of beneficiaries with effect from Saturday.

The vaccination drive began in the country on January 16. The second dose of vaccine began being administered on Saturday to those who took the first shot on day one of the nationwide inoculation drive.

“As on Day-29 of the vaccination drive (Feb. 13), a total of 296,211 beneficiaries received vaccination, out of which 272,583 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 8,071 sessions for first dose and 23,628 health care workers received second dose of vaccine,” said the health ministry statement, adding that the country is witnessing a progressive increase in the vaccination day by day.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the health ministry had stated that a total of 34 persons have been hospitalized after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine, so far.

“Of the 34 cases of hospitalization, 21 were discharged after treatment, while 11 persons died and two are under treatment. Total 27 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0003 percent of the total vaccinations. Of these 11 persons died in the hospital while 16 deaths are recorded outside the hospital. No case of serious/severe AEFI/Death is attributable to vaccination, till date.” Enditem