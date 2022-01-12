Over 80,000 new COVID-19 cases are reported every day in Germany.

The Robert Koch Institute has also confirmed 384 deaths in the last 24 hours.

More than 80,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in Germany on Wednesday, a new high since the pandemic began two years ago.

In the last 24 hours, the Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control agency, confirmed 80,430 new infections and 384 coronavirus-related deaths.

The more contagious omicron variant was to blame for the recent spike, but the majority of the infections were minor and didn’t necessitate hospitalization.

On Tuesday, Germany’s hospitalization rate was 3.34 per 100,000 residents, significantly lower than previous waves’ figures.

However, public health officials are warning that the omicron is spreading much faster than previous variants, and that if cases continue to rise dramatically in the coming days, it could overwhelm the health-care system.