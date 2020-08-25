Over 90% of coronavirus patients in Uzbekistan recover

NUR SULTAN, Kazakhstan

More than 90% of coronavirus patients in Uzbekistan have recovered from the novel coronavirus, as the country reported 296 more recoveries on Monday.

However, coronavirus cases and fatalities continued to rise across Eurasian and Central Asian countries over the past 24 hours.

Uzbekistan

A total of 91 new cases raised Uzbekistan’s overall count to 39,156, while the death toll in the country rose to 277 with one new fatality.

The total number of recoveries in the country reached 35,283.

According to the Health Ministry, 3,596 patients remain under treatment, while around 100,000 more are under medical surveillance.

Moldova

Moldova registered 350 new virus cases, raising its tally to 33,828.

At least five fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 945, while recoveries increased by 308 to reach 23,570.

A total of 34,865 people in the country are currently under medical surveillance.

Belarus

COVID-19 cases in Belarus increased by 177 to reach 70,645, while four more fatalities brought the death toll to 646.

A total of 68,925 patients have recovered in the country so far.

Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan reported 152 more infections, bringing the total number of cases to 35,426, including 519 fatalities and 33,104 recoveries.

At least 1,803 patients are still receiving medical treatment in the country that has conducted nearly 879,000 tests so far.

Tajikistan

Tajikistan reported 35 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, raising the overall count to 8,346, including 67 deaths.

A total of 7,142 patients in the country have recovered so far, while 1,137 remain in treatment.

Georgia

Georgia’s Prime Ministry said in a statement that the country has so far reported a total of 1,462 cases.

The total number of recoveries reached 1,137, while the death toll stood at 18.

Worldwide

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed nearly 810,000 lives in 188 countries and regions since it originated in China last December. The US, Brazil, India, and Russia are currently the worst-hit countries.

Over 23.5 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries exceeding 15.17 million, according to figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.