Over 900 U.S. health workers dead from COVID-19: report

LONDON, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) — At least 922 healthcare workers in the United States have died of COVID-19, a recent report has found.

According to the report published by Lost on the Frontline, a joint project between U.S. nonprofit Kaiser Health News and UK newspaper the Guardian, 167 of the health workers have been identified, with their profiles published as part of the report.

The tally consists of doctors, nurses and paramedics, as well as crucial support staff such as hospital janitors and administrators.

Data in the report shows that some of those who died has no access to adequate personal protective equipment, such as masks, gowns and gloves. Meanwhile, the majority of those dead, 103, were people of color. Enditem