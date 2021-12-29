Over £9,000 has been offered for a Paisley flat that is crammed with the previous owner’s belongings.

While it’s uncommon to find a house for sale that doesn’t need any work done, this one does.

Do you think you’ve got what it takes to spruce up the place?

When looking for a home, it can feel as if you need to be a millionaire to find something suitable.

Getting into the property market can be costly, what with mortgages and solicitor fees.

So it was almost too good to be true when a ‘well-connected’ home in the heart of Paisley was listed on an auction website for a shockingly low £9k starting bid.

But that’s because the flat is in desperate need of renovations.

The Causeyside Street property in Paisley, which was recently put on the market, has been attracting all the wrong kinds of attention due to its, ahem, slightly messy interior.

There is a living room, kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom in the flat, but every square inch is crammed with clutter.

Pictures show trash strewn throughout each room, cupboards that have fallen off their hinges, and a makeshift curtain made of bedsheets.

Despite its obvious flaws, the listing describes the apartment as “an ideal purchase.”

“It is an ideal purchase for a buy-to-let investor or landlord looking to add to their portfolio,” says Future Property Auctions in Shawlands, who are marketing the property.

“As a university town, it has a large student population and the largest hospital in the region.”

Do you fancy taking on this gem in the rough? The auction winner could get a great deal on this property, with plenty of money left over for renovations and possibly a skip.

