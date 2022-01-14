Over a hundred UK organizations oppose the Nationality and Borders Bill.

The Nationality and Borders Bill has been opposed by over 100 UK organizations.

According to a joint letter, the law jeopardizes ethnic minorities’ rights by giving the Home Office “blanket” power to revoke citizenship.

LONDON, U.K.

On Wednesday, over 100 British organizations from across the country sent an open letter to the House of Lords in parliament, expressing their opposition to the controversial Nationality and Borders Bill, which they claim threatens ethnic minorities’ rights in the UK.

They asked for an amendment in the letter to protect ethnic minority citizens’ rights in the UK and to ensure that their status as citizens is not jeopardized by the Home Office’s “blanket” power, which they claim is for security reasons.

“We are appalled that 298 of our elected Members of Parliament voted for the Bill in its current form without considering the consequences that the Bill, in its current form, will inadvertently have by creating a two-tier citizenship where the ‘brown’ or’black’ man or woman will be subject to the whims of the Home Secretary of the day without any legal oversight whatsoever,” the letter said.

“Despite the Government’s assurances, there are no safety measures contained in the Bill for a citizen facing the ultimate draconian measure of deprivation of citizenship,” the letter continued, noting the bill’s removal of notice requirements for the government to remove a person from citizenship.

The groups accused the government of undermining judicial independence by expanding the powers of the Home Office, which they claimed has increasingly restricted individuals’ rights and liberties in the last 20 years by revoking citizenship and removing them from the UK. They argue that such powers will be abused under the guise of protection.

According to the letter, if passed into law, the bill will discriminate against ethnic minority citizens of the UK, particularly those who were not born in the country but became citizens through naturalization.

“An independent judiciary is a critical component of any functioning democracy; however, we are dismayed to see our rights and liberties being gradually curtailed by the current administration.”

“Whereas the power of a Home Secretary to remove citizenship was once used against individuals linked to terrorist-related activities, we now see the current Government attempting to expand those powers to include removing citizenship wherever the Home Secretary deems appropriate.

