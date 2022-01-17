Over an Israeli eviction order, a Palestinian has threatened to set himself on fire.

Over the Israeli eviction order, a Palestinian has threatened to set himself on fire.

In Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, Israeli authorities want to evict a house and a nursery.

JERICHO

In response to an Israeli eviction order, a Palestinian has threatened to set himself and his family ablaze.

Mahmoud al-Salihiya and his family were ordered to vacate their home and a plant nursery in Jerusalem’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood so that a school could be built in their place.

The family’s years-long efforts to have the order revoked have failed.

On Monday, Israeli forces forced the nursery plant to close and attempted to evacuate the house, but Mahmoud climbed to the roof and threatened to set himself and his family on fire if they were evicted.

As he carried a container of gasoline, a fuming Mahmoud yelled, “We will not leave here, either we die or we live!”

“The (Israeli) municipality wants to evict a family in order to build schools.

He explained that the schools are for them, the Jews.

“Whoever approaches, I will burn the house down because it is full of gas pipes, and I will bomb the house with whoever is inside,” he warned.

The roof of the house was poured with gasoline by some young men who were friends with the family.

The home is near dozens of other homes that are facing eviction, despite the fact that the Israeli Supreme Court has yet to rule on Israeli settlers’ request to evict Palestinian families.

*Ibrahim Mukhtar is the author of this piece.