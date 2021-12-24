Over (dollar)100 million in aid is needed for typhoon-ravaged areas of the Philippines, according to the United Nations.

According to the United Nations, Typhoon Rai killed 177 people in the Philippines, injured 275, displaced 630,000 people, and left 3 million people in need of assistance.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Friday, the United Nations and humanitarian partners in the Philippines called for (dollar)107.2 million in life-saving aid to be delivered to over half a million people in areas devastated by Typhoon Rai.

According to a statement from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the Philippines’ Humanitarian Country Team has launched a humanitarian needs and priorities plan to respond to the needs of 530,000 people in the worst-affected areas in the aftermath of the storm, which hit the Philippines last Thursday.

At least 177 people were killed and 275 were injured in the disaster, which displaced over 630,000 people, with 372,000 of them taking refuge in evacuation centers, and damaged over 200,000 homes.

A total of 3 million people, including one million children, were left in need of help.

“The Humanitarian Needs and Priorities Plan (HNP) calls for US$107.2 million to assist the government in responding to the most urgent humanitarian needs over the next six months,” according to the statement.

“The plan was developed based on preliminary assessment findings and early estimates of people in need to enable humanitarian partners to begin immediate life-saving and protection activities, focusing on women, girls, and people with disabilities living in areas hardest hit by Typhoon Rai,” says the statement.

On a visit to Carage and Surigao provinces, Humanitarian Coordinator Gustavo Gonzalez saw roads covered in debris, houses without roofs, and people begging for water and food, according to Gonzalez.

“As part of the plan’s response, COVID-19 protective measures will be prioritized,” Gonzalez said.

“This is a crisis within a crisis,” says the author.

It occurred at the end of the year, when the government was able to keep COVID-19 infections under control and inoculated a large portion of the population.

We’ll work with the Department of Health to keep these hard-won gains,” he added.

“The UN Central Emergency Relief Fund (CERF) is allocating US(dollar)12 million in humanitarian funds to UNICEF, UNFPA, WFP, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). CERF is one of the fastest and most effective ways to ensure that urgently needed humanitarian assistance reaches people caught up in crises.

When a new crisis emerges, CERF’s Rapid Response window enables the UN to immediately begin relief efforts in a coordinated and prioritized manner,” according to the statement.