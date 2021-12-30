Over half of Britons admit to starting a new diet or exercise routine with the intention of failing.

Over half of Britons admit to starting a new diet or fitness routine with the expectation of failing.

Almost a third believe they’ll never be able to stick to a fitness plan, and nearly a tenth have quit a new diet within the first 48 hours.

According to a study, more than half of Britons admit to starting a diet or fitness program with the intention of failing.

According to a survey of 2,000 adults, nearly a third (32%) believe they would “never” succeed in sticking to an exercise plan, and another 28% believe the same about eating healthy or losing weight.

As a result, those who have tried to change their eating habits have only lasted 11 days on average before giving up, with nearly one in ten quitting within the first 48 hours.

This could be because one-sixth of people (16%) go “cold turkey” on their favorite foods, eliminating them completely in the name of better health.

Others cited being too stressed and lacking support as the primary reasons for failing to stick to a diet.

One in five people believe they must do something “dramatic” to lose weight or improve their health, according to the study, and 21% admit they frequently set unrealistic goals or timeframes for themselves.

“A lot of us have a difficult time establishing healthy lifestyle changes, and our expectation that we will “fail” before we’ve even begun often undermines our healthy intentions,” said Andreas Michaelides, Ph.D, chief of psychology at Noom, a digital health platform focused on behavior change.

“This contributes to the “Well-Being Gap” identified in Noom’s inaugural State of Healthy Behaviours report, which found that while Brits are aware of what they need to do to improve their health, they are failing to achieve their goals.

“We can achieve our objectives by reframing our thoughts and changing our mindset.”

“When it comes to changing our habits, one of the most common pitfalls is attempting to change everything at once.

However, being too hard on ourselves isn’t always the best strategy.

“Trying to eliminate something completely from our lives can actually increase our focus on the thing, reducing our chances of success.”

According to the study, more than half of adults (55 percent) believe that when.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.