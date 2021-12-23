Over the Christmas season, countries impose Covid lockdown and outdoor masking.

Around the world, Omicron reigns supreme: countries impose Covid lockdown and outdoor masking during the Christmas season.

Germany is bracing for a spike in Covid cases around the New Year, while China has placed millions of people on high alert following an outbreak.

Covid restrictions are being tightened around the world, with Germany expecting a spike in cases around New Year’s and China enacting a strict lockdown for millions of people just weeks before the Winter Olympics.

Karl Lauterbach, Germany’s health minister, said on Thursday that a surge in Covid-19 cases is expected around the New Year, and that people will likely need a fourth booster vaccine.

On Wednesday, Israel announced that it would proceed with a fourth round of vaccinations for its citizens in order to combat the Omicron variant.

Mr Lauterbach said that while Germany had not yet seen a surge in new Omicron infections, “that will change around New Year’s and in the first week of January.”

On Thursday, the Robert Koch Institute in the country confirmed the country’s first death due to the Omicron variant.

According to the institute, the person was between the ages of 60 and 79.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced earlier this week that new measures, including nightclub closures and social gathering limits, would be implemented before New Year’s Eve.

In the wake of a record number of cases, Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, is set to pass legislation on new Covid-19 measures on Thursday.

The Spanish armed forces have been dispatched to assist regions with increasing vaccination coverage and, if necessary, to provide military hospital beds.

In just one week, the Omicron strain went from 5% to 47% of new cases in Spain.

On Tuesday, the country saw nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases, a higher number than in January of this year, when a surge put hospitals under severe strain.

Belgium will tighten restrictions beginning on Boxing Day, with cinemas, theaters, and concert halls being ordered to close and indoor activities being prohibited.

Fans of sports will not be permitted to enter stadiums or indoor venues, and groups of more than two adults will be permitted to enter shops.

Restaurants and people will be required to close at 10 p.m. starting Monday in Austria.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Omicron rules around the world: Countries impose Covid lockdown and outdoor masking over the Christmas period