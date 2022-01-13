Over the course of ten days, the superload will travel at a maximum of 30 miles per hour and take up two lanes.

Over the course of ten days, the superload will travel at a maximum speed of 30 miles per hour and will occupy two lanes.

According to PennDOT officials, a superload that left West Milton, New York on Wednesday night will travel over 400 miles through Pennsylvania.

The load, which will travel at a speed of 30 mph or less across two lanes, is expected to arrive in Wampum, Lawrence County, on January 1.

According to a PennDOT news release issued on Wednesday, the number is 21.

According to officials, the majority of the journey will occur at night.

According to PennDOT spokeswoman Jessica Ruddy, the superload is made up of an empty fuel tank from a D1G Prototype reactor built for the US Navy at the Kenneth A Kesselring site.

The tank was emptied in 1997, according to Ruddy, and it will be dismantled and recycled.

Every year, about two superloads pass through Lawrence County, according to Ruddy.

The superload will travel through 16 counties, with “ramp maneuvers, unusual traffic patterns, and slow-moving vehicles,” according to PennDOT.

Expect traffic jams and delays.

The progress of the superload can be followed on social media using the hashtag (hashtag)PAsuperload22.

The 511PA system can be used to keep track of road conditions.

READ MORE: This weekend, central Pennsylvania will be blanketed in snow.

Here’s what we know and don’t know.

Pa

As the public phase of politicians’ campaigns begins, the Farm Show serves as a one-stop shop for them.