Over the course of two years, the family spent £140,000 building their very own plane – in their garden shed.

After spending two years building their own plane in their garden shed, this family is all smiles.

After completing the 1,500-hour, £140,000 project, Ashok Aliseril, 38, his wife Abhilasha Dubey, 35, Tara, six, and Diya, three, are eager to fly.

“It’s like having a new toy, except much more exciting,” Ashok, a pilot from Billericay, Essex, said.

“Ashok has worked so hard over the last two years, and now our dream has finally come true,” Abhilasha told The Sun.

“We started saving money during the first lockdown, and we’d always wanted our own plane, and we were saving a lot of money in the first few months, so we figured we’d give it a shot.”

“The girls can’t wait to get up in the air; they’ve only flown a few times before, but never with their father as pilot, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what it’s like for them.”

“It’ll be amazing,” she continued, “and all the hours and late nights will be worth it once we’re up in the sky.”

“It will finally be worth it when we are all in the sky together,” Ashok said.

“It has cost a lot of money and taken what seems like an eternity to complete, but I am confident that our entire family will enjoy it in the end.”

“As our first family vacation away from home, we have already booked a flight to Newquay.”

The family hopes to fly in the plane for the first time in the coming months.