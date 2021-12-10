Over the Covid Plan B restrictions, Boris Johnson is facing his biggest Tory rebellion yet.

Boris Johnson may have more than a newborn baby to keep him awake this weekend.

“It’s unethical, and it also wouldn’t work on a practical level.”

Sajid Javid’s double dismissal of the idea of mandatory Covid vaccinations this morning was certainly forthright.

To some, it sounded like a self-assured Health Secretary slamming the brakes on a Prime Minister who had floated the idea of requiring everyone to get vaccinated.

Boris Johnson hinted in a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday that it might be time for the UK to at least start having a debate about the issue, in a characteristic bit of improvisation.

If vaccine boosters are shown to be capable of “holding” the Omicron variant, the PM said, “we will have to have a conversation about how we deal with this pandemic.”

“I don’t think we can keep going indefinitely with non-pharmaceutical interventions…restrictions on people’s way of life just because a significant portion of the population hasn’t gotten vaccinated,” Johnson added.

Although Javid is pushing ahead with plans to make the Covid vaccine a requirement of employment for all NHS frontline staff starting in the spring, the much broader idea of compulsory vaccinations for the general public would be a whole new level of state intervention.

Compulsion, according to doctors’ organizations, is ineffective because it effectively politicizes a medical procedure, making the skeptical suspicious even more so.

Anti-vaxx demonstrations across Europe demonstrate how unease can quickly escalate into violence.

There is unease in Austria, which will be the first country in the EU to implement compulsory vaccination in February after the government became dissatisfied with low vaccination rates.

It intends to fine people who refuse to be injected, but has had to abandon plans to threaten citizens with jail if they refuse again.

Downing Street appeared to be working hard to put an end to the mandatory jabs rumors.

According to the PM’s official spokesman, he was “making a broader point on the intention to keep developing further mitigations against coronavirus and any subsequent mutations,” citing antiviral drugs as an example.

In fact, some Johnson supporters mistook his remarks as a signal rather than a green light for widespread vaccine mandates.

