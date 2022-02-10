‘Over the last five years, Turkey has seen a 79% reduction in drug-related deaths,’ says Vice President

Vice President Fuat Oktay says details of a new campaign to combat drug addiction will be announced soon.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Drug-related deaths in Turkiye have decreased by over three-quarters in the last five years, according to the country’s vice president.

Fuat Oktay, speaking ahead of a meeting on addiction at the presidential complex in Ankara, said the details of a new campaign launched to combat drug addiction would be made public.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his illustrious wife Emine Erdogan,” he stated.

“In 2021, we saw a 79 percent reduction in drug-related deaths compared to 2017,” he said.

According to him, the first meeting in 2022 will evaluate the basic strategies for combating harmful habits, as well as the outcomes of action plans and improving inter-institutional coordination.

The Higher Education Council prepared an “Action Plan for Combating Addiction” at universities, according to Oktay, as part of the effort to combat drug abuse.

Oktay said that anti-drug operations at the Interior Ministry increased by 195% in 2021 compared to 2015.

With the help of public tips and a dedicated mobile app, he added, the fight against drug addiction is still going strong.

He claims that 83% of 110,000 abandoned buildings used for drug trafficking have been demolished or cleared of drug dealers and restored.

According to him, the number of drug addiction treatment centers increased by 92% from 113 in 2018 to 137 today, and they now exist in all 81 of Turkey’s provinces.

The establishment of Turkiye’s first laboratory to determine the ingredients of tobacco products is also nearing completion, according to Oktay.