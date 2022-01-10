Over the phone, Turkish and US presidential aides talk about bilateral relations, global and regional issues.

According to the Turkish Presidency, two officials discussed relations, the Ukrainian crisis, ongoing protests in Kazakhstan, and other issues.

ANKARA (Ankara)

In a phone call on Monday, Turkish presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan discussed bilateral relations as well as global and regional issues, according to the Turkish Presidency.

According to the statement, the two officials discussed political and economic relations as well as ways to improve defense cooperation.

They also discussed the Ukrainian crisis, ongoing protests in Kazakhstan, the Turkiye-Armenia normalization process, as well as recent developments in Afghanistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Ethiopia, according to the statement.

In addition, Kalin and Sullivan discussed the details of a joint strategic mechanism that was agreed upon during a meeting on Oct.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rome last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his US counterpart Joe Biden met.

During the phone conversation, Kalin stated that the Ukraine crisis should be resolved through dialogue and cooperation, and that Turkiye is willing to assist in this regard.

He also emphasized the importance of Ukraine’s territorial integrity to Turkiye.

The two sides emphasized the importance of putting an end to the ongoing unrest in Kazakhstan as soon as possible to ensure regional peace and stability.

They also stressed that a lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia would contribute to regional stability and prosperity.

Turkiye is committed to maintaining peace and stability in the Balkans, Caucasus, Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, according to Kalin.

*Zehra Nur Duz contributed to this article.