Over the UK’s migrant crisis, Nigel Farage has threatened to return to politics.

NIGEL Farage has threatened to return to politics in the wake of the migrant crisis.

Anger over illegal Channel crossings has turned the public against Boris Johnson, according to the ex-Ukip and Brexit Party leader.

Mr Farage, enraged at the Home Office’s failure to stem the tide of small boats, claims Westminster has devolved into a tinderbox, with senior Conservatives feuding.

“The migrant crisis hasn’t even begun,” he insisted, “and the numbers will only continue to rise.”

Mr Farage said he was being pressed by donors and voters to return, and he was seriously considering it.

Ministers should be aware that voters and Tory members are losing faith in the government.

“This was supposed to be a hopeful era, this was supposed to be Brexit Britain,” Mr Farage stated.

It’s not just migrants; Net Zero and taxes are also to blame.”

His intervention came as Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, was under renewed pressure over the border crossings.

“We told the people at the referendum that we would take back control,” Tory grandee Sir Edward Leigh said.

“It’s obvious that we’ve lost control in this.”

He wants emergency powers to secure safe housing for the newcomers.

France is investing more than £9 million in 100 vehicles to prevent border crossings.

This year, however, 25,772 migrants have arrived in the United Kingdom.

