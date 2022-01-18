Overcoming the Bosnian crisis will require international cooperation, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Turkish president believes that resolving the Bosnian crisis will require international cooperation.

On Tuesday, the president of Turkiye stated that the international community must work together to resolve the crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“It’s clear that the international community needs to work together to overcome the crisis in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Serbian counterpart Aleksandar Vucic, referring to recent separatist moves in the multi-ethnic state.

Vucic, for one, emphasized that Belgrade values Bosnia and Herzegovina’s territorial integrity.

Erdogan also stated that Turkiye and Serbia recently increased their trade volume to (dollar)2 billion, and that the next goal for the two countries is to reach (dollar)5 billion.

Serbia’s trade volume with Turkiye, according to Vucic, has reached its “best momentum in history.”

Talks between Turkey and Israel

Erdogan said he was in talks with Israel’s counterpart and that President Isaac Herzog could visit Turkiye.

Turkiye has also sought positive approaches on possible Mediterranean Sea cooperation with Israel, he said.