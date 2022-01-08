Overnight, 26 more covid deaths were reported, with 12,602 new cases confirmed.

Overnight, 26 more covid deaths were reported, bringing the total number of confirmed covid cases to 12,602.

Since the beginning of December, Scotland has seen the highest death toll from covid.

There are currently 12,602 people in hospitals with newly confirmed cases of the virus.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 26 covids have died.

This is the highest death toll since early December.

There have been a total of 12,602 new cases of covid reported, though the actual number may be higher due to delays in testing and reporting results, according to Public HealthScotland, which is keeping an eye on the situation.

A total of 48 people were in intensive care and 1,362 people were in hospitals yesterday with recently confirmed covid.

4,390,076 people have had their first dose of covid, 4,041,550 have had their second dose, and 3,082,231 have had their third dose or booster.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this country has recorded more than a million covid cases.

The figures come after Humza Yousaf urged people to get jagged because it provides “strengthened protection from the virus and reduces the risk of virus-related hospitalization.”

“However, we believe Omicron has not yet peaked,” he said, adding that the pressure on the health and social care system is “extremely high.”

“As a result, it is critical that people complete the vaccination course for which they are eligible in order to protect ourselves and the NHS at this critical time.”

Everyone should get their booster vaccine as soon as they are eligible.”

On Thursday, Scotland passed the dreadful one million new cases mark, with the Government revealing that there were 1,010,660 cases at the time – a figure that has since risen.

Unvaccinated people were “significantly more likely to be admitted to hospital,” according to Nicola Steedman, Scotland’s deputy chief medical officer.

“We know that boosters offer the best protection against this virus variant,” she explained.

“My clinical colleagues and I already see the difference this will make in our hospitals and communities on a daily basis.”

According to a new study, Covid-19 was responsible for 60% of hospital admissions at two of Scotland’s largest health boards.

In comparison to those found, Public Health Scotland looked at how many people were admitted to hospitals as a result of Covid-19.

