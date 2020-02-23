Owen Hargreaves makes Rangers and Celtic comparison as pundit praises Steven Gerrard

Rangers fought back from two goals down to secure a famous 3-2 win over Braga in the Europa League on Thursday night and Owen Hargreaves believes Steven Gerrard changed the game with his substitutions

The Scottish outfit produced a sensational comeback at Ibrox, fighting back from two goals down to secure a crucial 3-2 victory in the first knockout round of the competition.

Goals from Fransergio and Abel Ruiz fired the visitors in front, but Ianis Hagi quickly reduced the deficit for Gers.

Joe Aribo then popped up with the equaliser in the 75th minute, before Hagi’s deflected free-kick found the back of the net six minutes later to seal a memorable night for Gerrard and co.

The Gers boss made a few bold changes in the game, replacing Ryan Kent and Borna Barisic with Florian Kamberi and Greg Stewart.

And Hargreaves believes Gerrard’s tactical tweaks made a huge impact on proceedings, while also likening the atmosphere at Ibrox to that of arch-rivals Celtic.

“You would have thought 2-0 down to a good team like that you could sink. They didn’t,” he said on the Europa League Goals Show.

“Steven Gerrard made some subs that impacted the game and I think Celtic Park and Ibrox are the same, they can grab a game.

“They are like Anfield. That goal from Hagi, the first one, the crowd got into it and you just felt like once they got the first one the third was going to come.

“Steven Gerrard knows everything about comebacks and this team were really good in the second half.”

Gerrard is no stranger to memorable European comebacks, scoring in Liverpool’s famous Champions League final win over AC Milan in 2005.

And the former Reds midfielder insists Thursday night’s heroics against Braga was right up there.

“It’s what this club deserves with the amount of history and big nights there have been before,” he said.

“It is our responsibility to try to get as many of these nights back as we can.

“We saw some people leaving at 2-0. I’m not sure if that was the scoreline or the weather but there was a bit of negativity behind the bench, but in European football magical nights happen.

“I’ve experienced them as a player and I hope I experience a lot more. Tonight was right up there. We’ve beat a real good, dangerous team.”

Next up for Gers is a trip to St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday, coming before the second leg of their Europa League showdown with Braga next Wednesday.