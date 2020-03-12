Owen Hargreaves overheard Man Utd’s backroom coaches’ Man City prediction

Manchester United secured a convincing 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday, and the Red Devils’ coaching staff were clearly confident they would secure the victory

Owen Hargreaves has claimed that he heard some members of Manchester United’s coaching team say they would score a second on the counter during the 2-0 win over Manchester City on Sunday.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay were enough for United to secure their third win this season over rivals City.

The Red Devils always looked to be in the driving seat at Old Trafford, and despite enjoying more possession, City could barely get near their goal.

This was clearly a situation the hosts were happy to be in, based on the chat coming from their coaches bench.

According to Hargreaves, who played for both clubs, United’s staff felt they were always likely to get a second, something he personally agreed with.

And their predictions came true as McTominay pounced on yet another Ederson error to score from long-range.

“I think they could just feel there was a second goal there,” the ex-England international told Premier League Productions.

“Some of the United coaches were behind me and they said, ‘We’re going to get a second one on the counter’.

“It just feels like United, as much as City dominated possession, it was United that were in complete control of the game, I think they had more chances and looked the more dangerous team.”

Hargreaves was extremely complimentary of United’s performance on the whole, and admitted it even reminded him of days gone by, no doubt under the great Sir Alex Ferguson.

“I haven’t seen a United team play with that intensity in such a long time,” he added.

“[At] Old Trafford the fans around me were bouncing. Bryan Robson was sat next to me he was jumping up all the time.

“It felt like OT from a few seasons ago.”

United are now up to fifth in the Premier League and look likely to push for a Champions League place.