Ozzie, the world's oldest gorilla, has died at the age of 61, months after testing positive for Covid at the Atlanta Zoo.

On Tuesday, the world’s oldest male gorilla, OZZIE, was discovered dead at Zoo Atlanta.

He was 61 years old at the time.

The primate, along with a group of other gorillas, tested positive for Covid-19 last year, but it’s unclear whether the illness contributed to his death.

“While we knew this day would come, knowing it would does nothing to ease the pain of losing a legend,” said President and CEO Raymond B King.

“Ozzie’s contributions to the gorilla population and the world’s body of knowledge in the care of his species are indelibly imprinted in the generations of individuals he leaves behind.

“Our hearts go out to his caregivers, who have lost a piece of their lives and their hearts.”

Last week, zoo veterinarians noticed Ozzie was losing his appetite, but he was still encouraged to eat and drink.

Ozzie, along with at least eight other gorillas at Zoo Atlanta, tested positive for Covid in September of last year.

Symptoms such as runny noses, coughing, and sneezing were experienced by the animals, which were similar to those experienced by humans.

Ozzie arrived at the zoo in 1988 as the first gorilla to have his blood pressure taken.

He was the world’s oldest male gorilla, but Fatou, a 64-year-old female gorilla at the Berlin Zoo, is the world’s oldest living gorilla.

At the Atlanta Zoo, Ozzie is survived by three sons, a daughter, a granddaughter, and two great-grandchildren.

His ancestors, however, can be found in zoos all over the United States and Canada.

A necropsy will be performed to determine his exact cause of death, according to zoo officials.

