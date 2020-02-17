P-plate driver in Queensland calls car in front of him to merge to the left lane

A P-plater has been caught on camera phoning a fellow motorist who was travelling in front of him on a highway to ask if he could ‘move out of the fast lane’.

A video posted to Facebook showed the Queenslander travelling in the right-lane when he became stuck behind another vehicle on a Gold Coast road.

The observant P-plater and his passenger Trent noticed the ‘slow’ company car had a mobile number painted in black text below the number plate.

The quick-thinking pair decided to call their lane-partner to encourage him to speed up or merge.

‘G’day mate, I was just wondering if you could move out of the fast lane for me please?’ Trent said.

The call was initially muffled and the P-plater repeated himself.

‘I’m behind you mate, I’m just wondering if you could move out of the fast lane for me? You’re sitting on 100,’ he said.

The driver laughs and merges into the left lane telling Trent, ‘No worries, there you go’.

The video has been widely shared online with many praising the driver for obliging to the request.

‘All cars should be fitted with mobile numbers,’ one said, 7News reported.

‘Genius,’ said another.

However, others slammed the P-plater for using a mobile phone while driving.

‘I’d rather put up with a moron driver in the outside lane then the even bigger moron using this phone like that while driving,’ one said.

In Queensland, drivers face a $1000 fine and four demerit points if caught using their mobile behind the wheel. Being a P-plater, Trent faced losing his license if caught.