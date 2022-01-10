The state of Pennsylvania

On Monday, the state House of Representatives passed legislation that places a greater emphasis on ensuring that all public school students learn to read by fourth grade.

The bill, which passed with a vote of 201-0, would mandate that the state Department of Education establish a teacher training course in the “science of reading” beginning next school year.

Participation in the statewide literacy program would be voluntary for public schools.

Its goal is to teach educators how to spot early reading deficiency risk factors and how to differentiate instruction to improve reading outcomes.

The “science of reading” is defined as evidence-based instructional and assessment practices that incorporate listening, speaking, reading, spelling, and writing in the development of oral and written language skills.

Jason Ortitay, R-Allegheny County, will now be considered by the Senate.

The fiscal impact of this proposal is estimated to be around (dollar)350,000 annually, according to the House Appropriations Committee.

It states that federal COVID-19 relief funds could cover the first two years, with the state education budget covering the remaining years.

Similar initiatives have been implemented in other states, though they have been met with criticism in some areas from those who believe it represents an overly narrow view of reading instruction.

However, everyone agrees that learning to read by the end of third grade is critical to future success.

