Vendors Ron and Gina Gorski travel to Philadelphia every year for the Pennsylvania Farm Show to pick up fresh soft pretzels for their booth.

They sell the doughy snacks at their Main Line Pretzel stand in the Farm Show complex’s Main Hall.

This year, the couple claims, business isn’t as brisk as it has been in previous years.

They estimate that sales are down by about 50% so far.

“To be honest, I didn’t know if it would be busier or slower because this year all of the outdoor shows have been better than in the last 20 years,” Ron Gorski said, adding that he believes sales will be boosted by people eager to get out of their houses.

In Pennsylvania, where daily COVID-19 infection rates and hospitalizations are at an all-time high, attendance has been noticeably down.

On Monday, there were no school buses at the Farm Show, which is usually a class field trip destination.

The icy weather on Sunday, according to several vendors, likely kept people away.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture predicted that attendance would be lower than in previous years from the beginning.

Over the course of eight days, the Farm Show usually draws around 500,000 people.

Weekends are one of the busiest times of the year, as traffic volume increases and parking lots fill up.

Families with strollers, senior citizens, and FFA members were among the visitors seen throughout the complex on Monday.

A few people came to the Pennsylvania Wine Association’s booth for wine samples and to-go bottle sales.

Barbara Christ, co-owner of Happy Valley Vineyard and Winery in State College, said, “We’ve always been here on weekdays, and I don’t think we’ve ever had a weekday where it started out so slow.”

She said they’ve had reasonable interest and at least a line form from the stand in the past on Mondays and Tuesdays.

She said that attendance was low over the weekend, particularly on Sunday, and that sales, while not bad, were on par with a weekday.

The weather, as well as COVID-19 concerns, are likely factors, according to Christ.

“It’s likely that people are apprehensive about going out.”

I can't say that I blame them.

