This piece is part of a year-long investigation into gerrymandering and redistricting in Pennsylvania.

It’s possible thanks to Spotlight PA members and Votebeat, a project dedicated to election integrity and voting access.

Kate Huangpu of Spotlight Pennsylvania contributed to this article.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania House has advanced a new congressional map with a clear Republican advantage, according to nonpartisan analysts, but its fate remains unknown as a court-mandated deadline approaches.

All but two Republicans in the chamber voted in favor of the map, which will help determine the balance of power in Washington. None of the Democrats voted in favor of it.

The bill is now being considered by the state Senate.

While the proposal meets the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s four basic fairness criteria, redistricting reform groups claim it does not reflect the state’s partisan makeup, which has been a sticking point for Gov. Tom Wolf.

Tom Wolf is the map’s final arbiter.

Nearly all metrics used by social scientists to assess the fairness of a map show Pennsylvania’s current proposal gives Republicans an advantage, according to Adam Podowitz-Thomas of the Princeton Gerrymandering Project, a nonpartisan group that analyzes redistricting plans across the country.

“I’m not convinced that Gov.

“Wolf will sign,” he predicted.

“I believe there is an undeniable partisan bias in favor of Republicans.”

If Wolf and the legislature are unable to reach an agreement on a final plan by the end of the year, the state will be forced to declare a state of emergency.

As part of an ongoing lawsuit, Commonwealth Court said it would take over the process and choose a map from among those submitted by the parties.

Republicans on the House State Government Committee chose the map, which was based on a plan drawn by Amanda Holt, a former Republican Lehigh County commissioner and noted redistricting activist.

After several Republicans on the committee complained that their counties were split, the initial map was changed.

Without public input, the amended map advanced from committee to the full House.

Despite the fact that the map creates compact, contiguous districts with equal population and minimal county splits, it fails to meet the requirements outlined by the state Supreme Court in a previous redistricting ruling…

