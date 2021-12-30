Pa assassinated Christian Hall a year ago.

Pa murdered Christian Hall a year ago.

Spotlight PA’s Gary Harki

The Philadelphia Inquirer, in collaboration with INFOSURHOYThe Patriot-News, TribLIVEPittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media, has launched Spotlight PA, an independent, nonpartisan newsroom.

To receive our free newsletters, simply fill out the form below.

HARRISBURG — It was a year ago today, on December 1st.

Fe Hall dropped her son Christian off at his job at a local grocery store on March 30, 2020, expecting to see him later that afternoon.

Instead, Christian left work, walked to a ledge on a nearby overpass near Stroudsburg in northeastern Pennsylvania, and dialed 911 to report a possible “suicider.” He was shot with his hands in the air about 90 minutes later by Pennsylvania State Police.

Since then, Fe and her husband, Gareth, have spent their time trying to figure out what happened.

They’ve started the legal process to sue the troopers who shot their son, and they’ve tried to keep Christian’s memory alive as the sweet young man they adopted from China as a baby.

They’ll hold a vigil near their home and the overpass where their 19-year-old son died tonight.

Activists and family members are holding similar events in over a dozen other cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, and Fe Hall’s birthplace of the Philippines.

According to Nicole Henriquez, Christian’s cousin and one of the organizers, the vigils will show the state that people remember the case.

Candlelight ceremonies, poetry, and music will be featured at the gatherings, according to her.

Henriquez stated, “We’re fighting for justice.”

“Although Fe and Gareth will never get Christian back, they at least want this to never happen to anyone else, and they want the people who did it to face some sort of punishment — not just, ‘Well, it’s just justified.'”

Christian’s hands remained above his head as two troopers shot at him, according to unredacted video obtained by Spotlight PA and NBC News.

For about 90 minutes before his death, troopers tried to persuade him to get off the ledge and put down what they thought was a gun — actually a realistic pellet gun.

On the video, a voice can be heard saying, “If he doesn’t drop it, just take him.”

The shooting was looked into by…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.