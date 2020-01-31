PA calls for emergency Arab League meeting to discuss U.S. plan

RAMALLAH, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Tuesday called for an emergency meeting for the Arab League (AL) to discuss the U.S. Mideast peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century.”

Ahmad al-Deek, political advisor in the PA Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the PA officially asked for holding the meeting on Saturday, adding “we are waiting for finalizing the consultations to get a response.”

The senior Palestinian diplomat stressed that “what is needed from the Arab states is to back the Palestinian position which rejects the Deal of the Century.”

Palestinian factions and political powers called on Tuesday for mass protests, rallies, and demonstrations to express rejection of the U.S. plan, which is scheduled to be declared later on Tuesday evening.

President Abbas will chair an emergency meeting for the Palestinian leadership in Ramallah on Tuesday evening to discuss the Palestinian mechanisms of rejecting the U.S. plan.

Majid al-Fetyani, secretary general of Abbas Fatah Party Revolutionary Council, told Xinhua that President Abbas also invited leaders of the Islamic Hamas movement in the West Bank to attend the meeting.