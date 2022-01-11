Pa. has alpacas, miniature horses, ponies, and gourds.

Pa. is home to alpacas, miniature horses, ponies, and gourds.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show, which began in 2022, is still going on today, with xx

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, located at 2300 N Cameron St. in Harrisburg, will host the Farm Show from January to February.

8 to 15

The hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

In the month of January,

8 and the month of January

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 14 p.m.

the first month of the year

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The month of January.

15th.

The complex strongly encourages, but does not require, the use of masks.

Free masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed throughout the complex and on shuttle buses.

If you’re going, here’s the schedule for today, Jan.

ten.

Visit the official farm show website for a complete schedule:

Scholarship Foundation Breakfast – Banquet Hall (BH) at 7:00 a.m.

8 a.m.: Equine Area (EA) Alpaca Show

8:30 a.m.: Lancaster Farming Stage (LFS) FFA Demonstration: Repairing the Sheet Metal on a John Deere Corn Picker

9 a.m.: New Holland Arena (NHA) hosts a Mini-Horse and Mini-Mule Pulling Contest.

Small Arena (SA) Scholarships from the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation

4-H Potato Identification and Grading – Keystone Conference Center (KCC)

Tree Stand Safely – FFA Demonstration – LFS

9:30 a.m.: Champions Sale – Junior Market – SA

If the Horse Shoe Fits – LFS – FFA Demonstration

Fiber Arts and Sheep to Shawl – Addison Neff – MHS – 10 a.m.

Duck Duck Goose – FFA Demonstration – LFS

Junior Market Animal Sale (Lambs, Rabbits, Goats, Swine, Cattle) – SA 10:30 a.m.

Hydroponics FFA Demonstration – LFS

Agri-Magic Show – Main Hall Stage (MHS) at 11 a.m.

We Hope This Isn’t Tearable – FFA Demonstration – LFS

Culinary Connection Stage (CCS) Demonstration of Maple Production by Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers

Pony Pulling Contest at 11:30 a.m. – National Horse Association

Creative Centerpieces for Your Next Gathering – FFA Demonstration – LFS

Make It and Take It – MHS at 12 p.m.

Ryleigh Bell – MHS 4-H and Youth in Agriculture

Buzzing Bees FFA Demonstration – LFS

West Shore Country Club’s Executive Chef, Wesley Hellberg…

Latest News from Infosurhoy