Pa has improved on important COVID-19 measures.

In Pa, important COVID-19 measures show an improvement.

In the week ending Thursday, Pennsylvania had about 44,000 fewer confirmed COVID-19 infections than the week before.

According to Pennsylvania’s early warning monitoring system, the number of hospital patients with COVID-19 decreased by about 174 per day during the seven days ending Thursday.

Another encouraging sign is that the rate of positive COVID-19 tests has decreased to around 32%, from around 35% a week ago.

Nonetheless, the rate is among the highest of the pandemic, with scientists claiming that any rate of 5% or higher indicates significant spread.

Experts say it can take several weeks to identify trends in things like infection rates, so use caution when looking at the most recent figures.

In addition, due to a shortage of COVID-19 testing and people who use home tests that aren’t reported to the state, the actual number of infections could be much higher.

However, the seven-day average of new infections in Pennsylvania fell to 22,225 on Wednesday, down from 28,300 on January 1.

Spotlight PA has counted 11 of them.

As of early Friday, there were 6,794 people in hospitals with COVID-19, down from nearly 7,500 in January.

13th.

COVID-19 deaths, on the other hand, may take longer to reach their peak.

Because people often die many weeks after contracting an infection, changes in the daily death rate lag changes in the infection rate.

On Friday, Pennsylvania reported 269 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to 39,362.

As of Thursday, the seven-day average of daily deaths was 120, down from 213 on January.

Spotlight PA puts the number at 11.

READ MORE:A ‘high-volume’ COVID-19 testing site is coming to Central Pennsylvania