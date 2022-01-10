Pa. is known for its goats, bluegrass music, and square dancing.

The 2022 Pennsylvania Farm Show is still going strong today, with goats, pottery, agri-magic, and square dancing among the attractions.

The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center, located at 2300 N Cameron St. in Harrisburg, will host the Farm Show from January to February.

8 to 15

8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

January 8th and January 8th

8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 10 a.m. to 14 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

15

In the complex, masks are strongly recommended but not required.

Free masks and sanitizer will also be distributed throughout the complex and on shuttle buses.

If you’re interested in attending, here’s the schedule for today, Jan.

Visit the official website of the farm show for the complete schedule:

RING 1: Open Beef – Angus, Limousin – Equine Area (EA) 8 a.m.

RING 2: Hereford and Shorthorn Open Beef – EA

Small Arena (SA) Junior Market Goat Competition

The Pennsylvania FFA Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting agriculture in Pennsylvania.

NHA (New Holland Arena) convention set-up

9 a.m.: Lancaster Farming Stage (LFS) Demonstration – Disc Bine Hub Maintenance

FFA Demonstration – Identifying PA Fish – LFS 9:30 a.m.

10 a.m.: FFA Equestrian Vaulting Demonstration – LFS

The Main Hall Stage (MHS) of the PANJ Chapter of the American Chestnut Foundation

Culinary Connection Stage (CCS) Honey Extraction Demonstration by the Pennsylvania State Beekeepers Association

Agri-Magic Show – MHS at 11 a.m.

Autumn Patti, chef instructor, and students from HACC, Harrisburg’s Central Pennsylvania Community College: Eggplant Rollatini – CCS

Samantha Benham – MHS – Aspects of Pottery – 12 p.m.

The GIANT Company’s Nutritionists Jennifer Schmiel, RDN, LDN, and Shanna Shultz, RD, LDN: Sheet Pan Vegetable Chili with Cheddar Cornmeal Biscuits – CCS

FFA Demonstration – The Trap to Change the Future – LFS at 12:30 p.m.

Grand Champion Junior Market Goat at 1:00 p.m., followed by Showmanship – SA

MHS is hosting a celebrity honey extraction event.

The GIANT Company’s Nutritionists, Joni Rampolla, RDN, LDN, and Holly Doan, RD, LDN: Fig and Walnut Pesto Pizza with Hot Honey – CCS

Rope Making Demonstration – FFA Demonstration – LFS