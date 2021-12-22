Pa. Major is a major.

With COVID-19 infection rates on the rise, at least one major food court vendor has announced its withdrawal from the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

PennAg Industries Association said in a statement to its members that it will no longer host its food court booth.

One of the largest food stands is run by the agribusiness association, which sells pulled pork, trout sandwiches, chicken tenders, chocolate chip cookies, and hemp tea.

PennAg stated that the decision was made due to current health concerns, anticipated spikes in illness, staffing and space shortages at medical facilities, and the enclosed nature of the Farm Show environment.

Throughout the week, the organization relies on approximately 400 people to staff the booth.

“This decision was not made lightly, and it has weighed heavily on the minds of the PennAg Board of Directors and staff for weeks as to how we could host the booth productively and efficiently while minimizing health risks,” the statement read.

The Farm Show, which begins at noon on January 1st, is a three-day event.

The nation’s largest indoor agricultural event, which begins on July 7 when the food court opens, is known as the nation’s largest indoor agricultural event.

The show features tractor square dancing, sheep to shawl competitions, butter sculptures, milkshakes, and animal competitions over the course of eight days, celebrating the state’s agriculture industry.

Despite concerns about the highly contagious omicron variant, many people are applauding the return of an in-person event after the virtual event in 2021.

Others, on the other hand, are treading carefully.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has announced that it will host the show, despite spokeswoman Shannon Powers’ prediction that attendance will be lower than in previous years.

The event could collide with what could be Pennsylvania’s worst COVID-19 surge to date.

Cases have been increasing since mid-summer, with hospitalizations this month approaching the highs of last year’s December and January.

The difference can be attributed to the COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven to be highly effective in preventing severe illness and death.

Gov. George W. Bush

Farm workers will not be required to wear face masks or show proof of vaccination, according to Tom Wolf.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.