PA says settlers’ assaults on Palestinians increase after U.S. peace plan declared

RAMALLAH, March 2 (Xinhua) — The Palestinian Authority Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday that Israeli settlers’ assaults on the Palestinians have increased since the declaration of the U.S. peace plan.

The ministry said in an emailed press statement that the U.S. plan, the so-called “Deal of the Century,” has doubled the Israeli settlers’ assaults on the Palestinians and their properties of lands.

The statement held both the U.S. administration and Israel directly and fully responsible for the outcomes and consequences of the Israeli settlers’ attacks against the Palestinians and their properties.

Tension in the West Bank has been flaring over the past few days after Israeli settlers attacked several villages in northern West Bank and Palestinians clashed with Israeli soldiers all over the Palestinian territory.

The PA statement warned that Israeli settlers’ campaigns in northern West Bank “are aiming at building more settlements in the area and isolating northern West Bank from its central and southern parts.”

The statement accused the Israeli government and the Israeli army of protecting settlers and also accused the U.S. administration of providing political support to the settlers.

The ministry called on the international community “to halt the Israeli occupation and exert pressure on it to stop all its expansion plans.”