PA sends CBA to full membership for vote

The NFL’s labor negotiations moved closer to a resolution one way or another in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The NFL Players Association announced that it is sending the proposed collective bargaining agreement to its entire membership for a vote. The news was revealed in a one-sentence press release issued at 1:43 a.m. ET.

On Friday, the NFLPA’s player representatives tabled a vote on the owners’ proposal after the union’s executive committee voted 6-5 against recommending the deal.

More than 50 percent of the NFLPA membership must vote in favor of the CBA for it to be approved.

The current CBA took effect in 2011 and is set to expire following the 2020 season. If ratified by the players, the new CBA reportedly could be instituted in time for the new league year, which begins March 18.

According to multiple media reports, the owners’ proposal expands the postseason field from six teams per conference to seven teams per conference, which could occur as soon as the 2020 season.

In a change that would happen no sooner than 2021, the regular season would increase from 16 games to 17 games, with the preseason sliced from four games to three games.

Other reported points of note include an increased revenue share for players, increased spending minimums for clubs, adjustments to the league’s drug policy regarding marijuana, an altered on-field discipline fine schedule, and increased benefits for ex-players.

