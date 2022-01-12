﻿Pa. of notoriety

(AP) — The term “Pennsylvanian” may not have the same ring to it as declarations of fighting socialism or toughening up on China, but it’s becoming a go-to weapon for Republican primary candidates in one of the country’s most competitive Senate races.

Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey has attracted affluent and well-connected transplants, which homers Jeff Bartos and George Bochetto are capitalizing on.

Bartos, a real-estate investor from suburban Philadelphia, dismisses the newcomers as “political tourists” and emphasizes that he is a “lifelong Pennsylvanian” to his audience.

Bochetto, a Philadelphia lawyer who has lived in the city for 45 years, suggested that his out-of-state opponents waste their money attempting to persuade voters that they are true Pennsylvanians.

In an interview, Bochetto said, “They should be honest about it and just flat out say, ‘Look, I haven’t lived in Pennsylvania and I’m not a citizen of Pennsylvania, but I’m coming in because there’s a provision in the Constitution that allows me to do so.”

“It’s all right.”

But why are you lying to me?”

Carla Sands, Mehmet Oz — the heart surgeon best known as the host of television’s “The Dr. Oz Show” — and others are spending millions.

“The Oz Show” — and David McCormick are on the air in Pennsylvania, vying for a Senate seat that is practically out of reach for Republicans fleeing the blue states.

It’s unclear whether carpetbaggery will be a major issue, or whether Pennsylvania’s Republican voters care how closely their elected representatives are tied to the state in an increasingly nationalized political environment.

On Saturday, the candidates kick off a multi-week tour of closed-door question-and-answer sessions with state Republican Party regional caucus members.

The party’s central caucus is the first stop.

In the Republican primary election for the open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania in 2022, Mehmet Oz is running.

