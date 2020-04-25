Pablo Lyle, court dismisses self defense

The mexican actor Pablo Lyle He remains under house arrest due to the process that follows Miami for reckless manslaughter, in which the Court of Appeals for the Third District of Miami, dismissed the “self-defense” argument that his lawyers sought to rely on.

In the document, the court notes that the “opinion presented on April 22, 2020, is not final until the disposition of the motion presented in a timely manner at a new hearing.”

Alan Fine, the previous judge, had already ruled out that the actor from Sinaloa could use this legal figure, known as Stand Your Grand, but his lawyers appealed the ruling, until the Court of Appeals published the reasons why he did not accept the petition. .

“The State fulfilled its obligation to demonstrate with clear and convincing evidence that the accused did not have a right to immunity under the statute (Florida’s Stand Your Ground Act, effective as of June 2017).”

Lyle’s legal problem started at the end of March 2019, with a traffic conflict, in which the actor, after an argument, hit Juan Ricardo Hernández, 63, in the head, an act that was recorded on video.

At all times, the actor cooperated with the authorities, however, his situation was complicated by the death of the Cuban and, as a third degree crime, it became reckless manslaughter.

As of April 8, Lyle’s passport was withdrawn, an electronic shackle was placed, so he cannot return to Mexico or work.

The Mexican’s lawyers, Bruce Lehr and Phillip Reizenstein, will continue with the strategy of arguing self-defense, because the actor thought that the deceased was going to attack him with a gun.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 29, if there is no change due to the pandemic experienced by COVID-19.

