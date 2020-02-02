Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to cost Arsenal just £8m for permanent transfers

Arsenal made two loan signings during the January transfer window with Mikel Arteta taking Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares to the Emirates

Arsenal will need to pay just £8m if they want to turn the loan signings of Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares into permanent deals.

Mikel Arteta brought the pair to the club in the final few days of the transfer window with both joining until the end of the season.

Mari makes the move from Flamengo while full-back Soares joins from fellow Premier League outfit Southampton.

Arteta had been keen to strengthen his defence during the window and will be pleased to have made two signings in that department.

And Football London claim that the Gunners will only have to part with £8m if they want to make both deals permanent.

Arsenal’s deal to bring Mari included an £8m option with Soares being a free agent when the season ends.

The Spaniard said: “What I want is to have more options and more availability to be a little more unpredictable about what we’re going to do.

“Having different faces of our play and different options makes it difficult for our opponent.

“We have done so far the business we could do, which are loans at the moment. Further on when those loans come to an end, we will see where we are.”

Mari and Soares both undertook their first training session on Friday with the Portuguese ace Soares battling back from injury.

Arteta added: “He [Soares] knows the league and he doesn’t really need to adapt so I’m very pleased.

“We were short at right-back, we’ve had some big issues in that position before.

“We only have two players there and Maitland-Niles isn’t really a right back and Hector [Bellerin] has had injuries so to bring in a player of that quality wasn’t easy.”

On Mari, the boss said: “For me, he is very important, he balances what I want to do from the back line.”