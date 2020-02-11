Pablo Mari gets first Arsenal ‘assist’ after helping Lucas Torreira in training

Arsenal fans took a cheeky dig at new defender Pablo Mari as he was spotted helping Lucas Torreira reach a bar for some pull-ups

Arsenal’s new boy Pablo Mari grabbed his first “assist” for the club this week – by helping Lucas Torreira in training.

The defender joined the Gunners from Flamengo on loan last month until the end of the season

And Mikel Arteta has the option to make the 26-year-old a permanent signing over the summer.

Mari is waiting for his first appearance, which could come against Newcastle next Sunday.

He is currently with the team on their warm weather training camp in Dubai.

And images have emerged which suggest the Spaniard is already getting comfortable with the Gunners.

In the snaps, Mari can be seen with midfielder Torreira.

Standing at 6ft 4in, he is nearly a foot taller than the Uruguayan.

And the defender’s height is put to use as he picks up the midfielder, helping him reach a bat for pull ups.

It is all smiles between the pair when Mari gets Torreira as the 23-year-old starts his exercises.

These photos were share on Twitter by afcstuff on Saturday afternoon, where it has been like thousands of times.

And the Gunners faithful were in stitches at Mari’s banter with the Uruguayan.

“Now that’s teamwork,” one supporter said.

Another commented: “That’s genuinely hilarious.”

While a third wanted to see the defender’s help recognised.

“His first assist,” they said.

And a fourth added: “Let’s hope this man is going to help our season.”

With a fifth simply writing: “Boom.”

Mari used to be on the books at rivals Manchester City before leaving in 2019.

It came after spending his entire Etihads career on loan, having joined from Gimnasic.

The defender impressed in his first season with Flamengo, scoring three goals in 30 appearances.

But the Spaniard has arrived to bolster Arteta’s defensive options, which received a boost on Saturday as Kieran Tierney was snapped training.