Pablo Mari returns to Brazil ‘disappointed’ with Arsenal transfer on verge of collapse

Arsenal’s move for Flamengo star Pablo Mari is in the balance after the Brazilian jetted back home amid negotiation issues

Arsenal’s move for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari is in tatters with the Brazilian heading back to Rio de Janeiro.

The 26-year-old was set to be Mikel Arteta’s first signings as Gunners boss having arrived in London on Saturday ahead of his medical.

Mari was due to sign on loan until the end of the season with a view to a £7.5m move in the summer.

A deal had been agreed with Flamengo but a problem at the eleventh hour has seen negotiations go sour, reports the Daily Mail.

The two parties remain in talks about reviving the deal but for now a despondent Mari has been forced to return to Brazil with Arsenal also considering other options.

The 26-year-old was so confident the deal would be done that he had already received messages of congratulations from friends.

Mari had previously played in England with Manchester City, although he failed to make a single appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side.

He was sent out on loan on three occasions before settling in Brazil and was part of the Flamengo side that won the league title and the Copa Libertadores.

His last outing was in the Club World Cup final where Liverpool emerged victorious after extra-time.

Arsenal are now being forced to look elsewhere with the transfer window winding down and no new arrivals yet through the door at the Emirates.

Defensive frailties have been the Gunners biggest problem this season and Arteta has already fallen foul to those.

A clean sheet against Manchester United on New Year’s Day is the only occasion the Gunners have kept an opponent scoreless in the top flight since the Spaniard took over.

Bayern Munich’s Jerome Boateng and RB Leipzig star Dayot Upamecano are some of the other names to be linked with a switch to north London.