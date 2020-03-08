Pablo Mari set for Premier League debut for Arsenal vs West Ham

Arsenal new boy Pablo Mari is yet to make his Premier League debut for the club after joining on loan from Flamengo in January

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that Pablo Mari is in with a chance of making his first appearance in the Premier League against West Ham .

The Spaniard joined the Gunners on loan from Flamengo in January but needed some time to get up to speed after playing his last game for the Brazilian giants before Christmas when they lost to Liverpool in the Club World Cup final.

Mari made two appearances for the under-23s last month and finally made his senior debut in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round .

Fellow centre-back Calum Chambers remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament problem, while Shkodran Mustafi is a doubt after coming off with a knock in extra-time against Olympiacos.

With that in mind, Mari could be in line to start when Arsenal host the Hammers at the weekend.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Arteta said: “Well he has recovered really well from the game.

“He played 90 minutes, he said he’s physically good, he trained well and I think he’s ready to play if we need him to on Saturday.”

Arteta will not be able to call on Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira , however, after he suffered a broken ankle against Portsmouth.

“He was quite positive this morning,” Arteta revealed. “I spoke with him and he was in pain.

“We don’t really know exactly the extent of the injury, he needs to see the specialist tomorrow here in London and we will know more about it.”

Full-back Kieran Tierney will also miss the game as he continues his recovery from a dislocated shoulder but Arteta confirmed he should be back in action soon.

“I don’t know [when he will be ready to play]but he’s done two or three complete sessions now,” he added.

“He’s feeling more and more confident now with contact around him and hopefully he will join the squad soon.”