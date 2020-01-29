Pablo Mari skips Flamengo training to force through Arsenal transfer

Arsenal transfer plans still include talented Flamengo centre-back Pablo Mari

Arsenal are desperate to sign Pablo Mari – and the Spaniard looks similarly eager force through a transfer.

The Flamengo ace appeared destined to move to London just a few days ago.

He was spotted in the capital before transfer talks collapsed amid wrangles over cash.

The Gunners wanted to secure his services on loan with a view to buy in the summer.

However, the Brazilian side decided that deal was no longer acceptable and wanted cash up front.

Mari is no longer playing ball, though, and didn’t turn up for pre-season training with Flamengo as he looks to secure an exit.

“We expect him at Ninho do Urubu this afternoon (to start pre-season),” a Flamengo director told the Daily Mail .

“We had agreed to sell him for a fee, he arrived in London, Arsenal changed (the terms). Flamengo is a serious club.”

Mari has been a key player for the Rio de Janeiro-based side.

The ex-Manchester City player was instrumental in the 2019 double-winning side and also featured against Liverpool in the FIFA Club World Cup final.

Arsenal have faced similar issues with PSG full-back Layvin Kurzawa.

Mikel Arteta put the 27-year-old high on his wishlist following injuries to Sead Kolasinac and Kieran Tierney.

But Starsport understands the two clubs could not agree a transfer fee, with PSG demanding in excess of £6m to do business.

Arsenal were willing to pay a nominal figure if it meant securing his services this month.

However, a compromise couldn’t be found and Kurzawa now appears on the cusp of a move to Juventus.

He has reportedly agreed terms with Serie A side and Mattia De Sciglio looks set to head the other way.