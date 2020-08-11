Pacquiao Virtually Dashes Hopes Of Fighting Golovkin

Manny Pacquiao knows that time is not on his side and picking his next opponent has left most guessing. There were suggestions of a possible clash with Gennady Golovkin but the Filipino boxing icon has practically dashed all hopes of that from happening.

In a report by Filipino journalist Josef Ramos of the Manila Times, the 41-year-old boxer-senator revealed he will only fight for as long as it is at 147-pounds. Pacquiao admitted that he is interested in Golokvin but will only face the Kazakhstan fighter at that catchweight.

“As long as it is 147 lbs, I am okay with that. But if it’s above that, it’s too big for me,” Pacquiao said in a phone interview.

Pacquiao was also asked about the possibility of him moving back up to super-welterweight. It was in 2020 where the Filipino boxing icon moved up to super-welterweight and faced Antonio Margarito. Pacquiao won that match via unanimous decision. However, it appears he has no plans of doing so again, admitting opponents in that class are too big for him.

“No more. I am okay with Margarito. I did not really have a hard time then, but he was too big,” Pacquiao said.

Hence, if Golovkin wants to face the Pac-Man, he would need to go down to the 147-pound mark. However, GGG former trainer Abel Sanchez said that going down to 147 is a firm no-go. The ideal weight for Golovkin is still at 154.

Also, Sanchez feels that Pacquiao is at that point in his career where he does not need to face younger boxing champions in a report by World Boxing News. Hence, moving up a weight would be risky and unlikely.

“I think it would be difficult to make the weight comfortably. And if there is a rehydration limit, that makes it more difficult for Golovkin,” Sanchez said. “I see Manny having his moments early in the fight, but Gennadiy Golovkin is no Margarito. Golovkin will hurt Manny,” he added.

Right now, Golovkin may be best off waiting for his chance at Canelo Saul Alvarez. A trilogy fight was looming until the COVID-19 pandemic entered the picture.

As for Pacquiao, there is no telling if he will return to the ring. Most feel he will but there are factors to consider. Aside from the pandemic, the boxing icon will be turning 42 in December.